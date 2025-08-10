Congress MP Challenges PM Modi on Trump's Peace Deal Claims

In a daring move, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying silent on claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding a supposed peace deal between India and Pakistan. According to Tiwari, Trump has repeatedly asserted — 35 times to be precise — that he brokered these negotiations amid escalating tensions.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari asserted, "Our faith in the Indian Army's resilience is unshaken, yet the Prime Minister's lack of response to Trump's assertions is baffling." Trump has, on numerous occasions, highlighted his efforts in leveraging a trade deal to facilitate a truce, a statement India has consistently refuted.

On another note, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, took the opportunity to praise the Central government's 'political will' which, he said, played a pivotal role in the success of Operation Sindoor. Singh highlighted that, unlike previous encounters, the IAF operated without governmental constraints during this mission, allowing them to strategically dismantle terrorist networks.

