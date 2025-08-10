AICTE and Institutions Spearhead National Anti-Drug Campaign

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), has organized a national online interaction with heads of higher education institutions. The focus is to accelerate the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) across campuses, as part of a month-long awareness campaign marking the initiative's fifth anniversary.

Launched by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the NMBA seeks to create widespread awareness about drug abuse, targeting over three crore individuals between August 1 and August 31, 2025. Efforts will include a mass pledge, awareness campaigns led by students, human chains, workshops, and widespread outreach via social media under #AzadiFromDrugs.

Prof TG Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, emphasized the pivotal role of educational institutions in combating drug addiction, a growing concern among young students. Sitharam highlighted that the campaign aims to reach over three crore individuals. Educational institutions are pivotal, not only as centers of learning but as builders of life and society. He urged impactful participation, stating education must create socially responsible citizens, with a steadfast message of 'No to Drugs, Yes to Life'.

Dr HR Nagendra Guruji, Chancellor of S-VYASA, underscored the benefits of traditional practices like yoga and meditation in combating substance abuse. These tools, integrated into daily campus life, can help restore physical, emotional, and mental well-being, contributing to a harmonious society. The call concluded with a collective action for HEIs to pledge and host awareness activities to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

