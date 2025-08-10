Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Eco-Friendly MP Flats in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 eco-conscious flats for MPs, featuring green technology and modern amenities. The development addresses housing shortages and includes comprehensive security and inclusive design. Modi will also plant a sapling and interact with workers during the opening ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 184 newly constructed, Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi. These flats are designed to be eco-friendly, aligning with modern sustainable living standards.

The complex boasts state-of-the-art facilities and is equipped with green technology that meets the GRIHA 3-star rating benchmarks as well as the standards of the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. This development highlights the government's focus on environmentally sustainable practices, emphasizing energy conservation, renewable energy use, and waste management.

With each unit offering approximately 5,000 square feet of space, these accommodations are intended to efficiently facilitate both residential and official functions for MPs, supported by structures designed to endure seismic activity. The inauguration will also include a sapling planting and a keynote address by PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

