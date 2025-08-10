Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Lauds 'BRAHMA' Factory as Catalyst for Madhya Pradesh's Modern Transformation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Madhya Pradesh's modernization efforts at the inauguration of the 'BRAHMA' rail coach factory, a project poised to boost industrial growth and enhance India's self-reliance. The facility will create jobs, drive local supply chains, and support sustainable manufacturing practices to advance India's economic and defence goals.

Rajnath Singh Lauds 'BRAHMA' Factory as Catalyst for Madhya Pradesh's Modern Transformation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant nod to Madhya Pradesh's development trajectory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extolled the state's rapid progress, foreseeing its evolution into a 'Modern Pradesh.' At the foundation-laying ceremony for the new 'BRAHMA' rail coach factory, Singh underscored the project's role in accelerating industrial growth in the region.

He emphasized the strategic significance of the BEML's Greenfield Rail Manufacturing facility, pronouncing it as a lynchpin in India's quest for industrial and defence self-sufficiency. He remarked that naming the facility 'BRAHMA,' after the Hindu deity symbolizing creation, is a testament to the project's potential in transforming India's production capabilities.

The plant, with its slated investment intake of Rs 1,800 crore, is expected to manufacture advanced rolling stock for both domestic use and export, offering a boost to local supply chains. It aims to produce up to 1,100 train coaches annually within five years, enhancing employment prospects while adhering to sustainable energy and manufacturing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

