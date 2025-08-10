Left Menu

Justice Without Bias: India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's commitment to justice over religious bias in responding to terrorism. He underscores a decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack, lauding India's indigenization in defense. An atmosphere of political determination facilitated Operation Sindoor's success, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm declaration of principle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's resolute stance against terrorism. Addressing an audience in Raisen, Singh stressed that India judges perpetrators by their deeds, not their faith, a philosophy mirrored in the country's justice-driven responses to violent acts.

Singh drew parallels with a story from the Ramayana to illustrate his point, recounting how Hanuman, when questioned by Sita about his actions in Lanka, explained his retributive actions. The Defence Minister related this to India's policy of responding to terrorists based on their actions, not religion, highlighting the nation's resolve.

He pointed to the recent Operation Sindoor as evidence of India's military capabilities and strategic resolve. Launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, the operation targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's growing defense self-reliance. Praising the political will, Air Chief Marshal Singh acknowledged that lack of constraints allowed for effective operations planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

