Justice Without Bias: India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism

In a firm declaration of principle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's resolute stance against terrorism. Addressing an audience in Raisen, Singh stressed that India judges perpetrators by their deeds, not their faith, a philosophy mirrored in the country's justice-driven responses to violent acts.

Singh drew parallels with a story from the Ramayana to illustrate his point, recounting how Hanuman, when questioned by Sita about his actions in Lanka, explained his retributive actions. The Defence Minister related this to India's policy of responding to terrorists based on their actions, not religion, highlighting the nation's resolve.

He pointed to the recent Operation Sindoor as evidence of India's military capabilities and strategic resolve. Launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, the operation targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's growing defense self-reliance. Praising the political will, Air Chief Marshal Singh acknowledged that lack of constraints allowed for effective operations planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)