CBI Cracks Down: Illegal Call Centre Racket Busted in Nashik, Maharashtra

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully uncovered an illegal call centre operating out of Igatpuri in Nashik, Maharashtra. This centre, run by private individuals on rented premises, was involved in a large-scale cyber fraud operation. According to official sources, the CBI registered a case on August 8, 2025, implicating six known suspects from Mumbai and several unidentified accomplices, including bank officials.

The FIR alleges that the accused conspired to impersonate Amazon Support Services call centre representatives, running phishing and deceptive call operations targeting citizens across the US, Canada, and other nations. The fraud generated proceeds via gift cards and cryptocurrency, through a network of approximately 60 operators working as dialers, verifiers, and closers.

During the CBI investigation, a significant cache of digital evidence was seized, including 44 laptops, 71 mobile phones, luxury cars, gold, and unaccounted cash. These findings highlight the sophistication and scale of the fraudulent operations. So far, five suspects have been apprehended, and the investigation remains active.

In a separate operation called Operation Chakra-V, the CBI has been targeting a transnational cybercrime syndicate behind a tech support scam, deceiving UK and Australian citizens. Collaborating with the FBI, UK's National Crime Agency, and Microsoft, the CBI meticulously planned raids in Noida, revealing advanced scam infrastructures. This coordinated effort underscores the Bureau's commitment to tackling cybercrime on a global scale.

The CBI's determination to dismantle such sophisticated networks is evident through their sustained effort, in collaboration with both domestic and international entities, to bring cybercriminals to justice and enhance cybersecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)