Namma Metro Yellow Line Inauguration: A New Era for Bengaluru Commuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru's Metro Yellow Line, enhancing the city's rapid transit network. The project adds over 19 km and 16 stations, part of Phase-2 worth Rs 7,160 crore. This expansion, along with the launch of Vande Bharat Express trains, marks a milestone in Bengaluru's infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest Metro addition in Bengaluru, the Yellow Line stretching from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra. Accompanying him were Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar. The Yellow Line is part of Namma Metro's ambitious Phase-2, designed to ease the city's notorious traffic woes.
Demonstrating the contemporary technology integrated into the metro system, PM Modi purchased his ticket using QR code-enabled vending machines at Ragigudda metro station before inaugurating the line. Spanning over 19 kilometers and comprising 16 stations, this line reflects a significant investment of Rs 7,160 crore, pushing the city's metro network beyond 96 kilometers. This expansion aims to improve connectivity and transportation efficiency for Bengaluru's sprawling populace.
Furthermore, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Phase-3 extension of the Bangalore Metro, a project estimated at over Rs 15,610 crore with a projected route length exceeding 44 kilometers and featuring 31 elevated stations. This development will further serve Bengaluru's residential, industrial, commercial, and educational districts. The day's events included the flagging off of three Vande Bharat Express trains to enhance rail connectivity, underscoring the central government's commitment to upgrading India's transportation infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diamond Power Infrastructure Lands Rs 1,349 Crore Order from Adani Energy
Tragedy Strikes Again: School Infrastructure Crisis in Rajasthan
Minister's Urgent Measures Against Elephant Attacks: Protecting Lives and Livelihoods in Karnataka
U.S. Resumes Infrastructure Funding for Key Projects in Nepal
Kharge's Reflections Ignite Leadership Debate in Karnataka