Namma Metro Yellow Line Inauguration: A New Era for Bengaluru Commuters

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest Metro addition in Bengaluru, the Yellow Line stretching from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra. Accompanying him were Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar. The Yellow Line is part of Namma Metro's ambitious Phase-2, designed to ease the city's notorious traffic woes.

Demonstrating the contemporary technology integrated into the metro system, PM Modi purchased his ticket using QR code-enabled vending machines at Ragigudda metro station before inaugurating the line. Spanning over 19 kilometers and comprising 16 stations, this line reflects a significant investment of Rs 7,160 crore, pushing the city's metro network beyond 96 kilometers. This expansion aims to improve connectivity and transportation efficiency for Bengaluru's sprawling populace.

Furthermore, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Phase-3 extension of the Bangalore Metro, a project estimated at over Rs 15,610 crore with a projected route length exceeding 44 kilometers and featuring 31 elevated stations. This development will further serve Bengaluru's residential, industrial, commercial, and educational districts. The day's events included the flagging off of three Vande Bharat Express trains to enhance rail connectivity, underscoring the central government's commitment to upgrading India's transportation infrastructure.

