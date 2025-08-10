RBI to Streamline Settlement Processes for Deceased Customers' Accounts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to introduce standardized procedures designed to streamline the process of settling claims on bank accounts and lockers of deceased customers, promising completion within 15 days.

The central bank has released a draft circular titled 'Settlement of Claims in Respect of Deceased Customers of Banks Directions, 2025,' and welcomes commentary by August 27.

According to the proposed regulations, banks must streamline documentation processes and ensure compensation for claims not settled on time, thus improving service quality and curtailing undue hardship for family members of the deceased customers.

