Crackdown in Kashmir: Battling Drugs to Save a Generation

Security forces in Kashmir are intensifying efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking, leading to the arrest of 97 individuals and the filing of 73 cases over the last three months. The crackdown comes amidst concerns that Pakistan's ISI is using drug abuse to destabilize Kashmir's youth.

Dr. Mohammad Muzaffar Khan, head of a local drug de-addiction center, reports an increase in opioid abuse as heroin becomes scarce due to rigorous police action. Many addicts are buying narcotic analgesics illegally, bypassing medical shops and ordering from cities like Delhi and Amritsar.

The Srinagar police aim to dismantle financial networks behind drug trafficking, freezing bank accounts and attaching smugglers' assets. The campaign is seen as a critical measure in protecting Kashmir's youth and securing the region's future.

