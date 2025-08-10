Ken-Betwa River Project: A Boon for Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture and Economy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced significant gains for the state from the Ken-Betwa river linking project. Addressing a public gathering, Yadav emphasized the advantages for farmers in Raisen and Vidisha districts, labeling the initiative as the world's first river linking scheme. He noted, "This project, developed under the guidance of Rajnath Singh and Modi ji, will provide major benefits through efficient water resource utilization."

The project aims to transfer surplus water between the Ken and Betwa rivers for optimized irrigation, enhancing agricultural productivity and reducing drought and flood impacts. Lauded as a monumental step, the project will supply irrigation and drinking water across multiple districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, benefiting countless farmer families.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sharing the stage, praised the state's swift progress and foresaw its transformation into a 'Modern Pradesh.' At the inauguration of the BRAHMA rail coach factory, Singh emphasized its role in industrial advancement and national self-reliance. The factory, expected to create over 5,000 jobs, is a critical piece in bolstering India's industrial and defense capabilities.

