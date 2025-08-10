Odisha's Groundbreaking Desalination Plant & Modi's Karnataka Metro Vision Unveiled

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Odisha's first desalination plant in Ganjam this Sunday, marking a significant step forward in providing clean drinking water to nearby regions. Developed with indigenous technology from the Atomic Energy Research Centre and Indian Rare Earths Limited, the plant transforms seawater into potable water at an economical cost of 11 paisa/litre. The project, which cost-effectively converts seawater for drinking and agricultural purposes, was initially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

During the event, Pradhan also participated in the 'Garib Kalyan Vikash Samabesh', an initiative highlighting Ganjam district's economic significance. He accentuated the district's role as a vital contributor to the national economy, with its people playing influential roles in major cities like Surat, Coimbatore, and Bangalore. Under the 'double-engine government' and PM Modi's vision of self-reliance, Ganjam district is seen as a potential growth engine.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru's pivotal infrastructure projects, including the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro and laid the foundation stone for Phase-3 of the metro project, amounting to over Rs 22,770 crore. Additionally, he flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains. Prime Minister Modi highlighted Bengaluru's historical and cultural significance, paying homage to the city's foundations laid by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda centuries ago.