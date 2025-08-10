Condemnation and Cooperation: Azerbaijan Responds to Strikes on its Energy Facilities in Ukraine
Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, on Sunday condemned Russia's airstrikes on Azerbaijani energy facilities in Ukraine. Despite the attacks, Aliyev assured that energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine would continue. He spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to express his country's stance.
During their conversation, both leaders condemned the Russian airstrikes targeting an oil storage facility owned by Azerbaijan's SOCAR in Ukraine, along with other Azerbaijani facilities and a significant gas compressor station. They emphasized their confidence that these attacks would not disrupt their ongoing energy collaboration.
Recently, Russian forces struck an oil depot owned by SOCAR and a gas pumping station in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, utilized for importing liquefied natural gas from the U.S. and Azerbaijan. Despite frequent targeting of Ukraine's infrastructure by Russian forces, both countries remain resolute in enhancing their energy ties.
