Left Menu

Condemnation and Cooperation: Azerbaijan Responds to Strikes on its Energy Facilities in Ukraine

Azerbaijan's president condemned Russian air strikes on Azerbaijani oil and gas facilities in Ukraine. Despite the attacks, Azerbaijan assured continued energy cooperation with Ukraine. The strikes targeted SOCAR's oil depot and a gas station in Odesa. Both countries remain committed to enhancing energy partnerships, amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:20 IST
Condemnation and Cooperation: Azerbaijan Responds to Strikes on its Energy Facilities in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, on Sunday condemned Russia's airstrikes on Azerbaijani energy facilities in Ukraine. Despite the attacks, Aliyev assured that energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine would continue. He spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to express his country's stance.

During their conversation, both leaders condemned the Russian airstrikes targeting an oil storage facility owned by Azerbaijan's SOCAR in Ukraine, along with other Azerbaijani facilities and a significant gas compressor station. They emphasized their confidence that these attacks would not disrupt their ongoing energy collaboration.

Recently, Russian forces struck an oil depot owned by SOCAR and a gas pumping station in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, utilized for importing liquefied natural gas from the U.S. and Azerbaijan. Despite frequent targeting of Ukraine's infrastructure by Russian forces, both countries remain resolute in enhancing their energy ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025