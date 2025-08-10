Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Accessible Healthcare and Spiritual Leadership

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates a cancer care center in Indore, emphasizing the need for simple, accessible healthcare as costs surge. He underscores the importance of spirituality and religion for India to become a global leader, not just economic prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:24 IST
Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Accessible Healthcare and Spiritual Leadership
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore witnessed the inauguration of a new Cancer Care Centre Building at Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra, with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spearheading the event. Addressing attendees, Bhagwat emphasized the profound need for accessible and uncomplicated medical care amidst rising centralization and commercialization.

Highlighting the challenges in medical and educational sectors, Bhagwat stated, 'Centralisation due to commercialization is evident, impacting accessibility. Once abundant educational institutions are now distant, much like costly healthcare services. There's an urgent need for affordable solutions rooted in service-mindedness.' He lamented the commercialized status of health and education, once societal services, now financially burdensome.

In a separate engagement on August 9 in Nagpur, Bhagwat spoke on India's global standing, noting that true leadership lies in spiritual and religious growth, not merely economic achievements. 'Economically, we might join rich nations, but our unique spiritual and religious heritage is our global offering,' he remarked, advocating for holistic national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025