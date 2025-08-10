Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Accessible Healthcare and Spiritual Leadership

Indore witnessed the inauguration of a new Cancer Care Centre Building at Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra, with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spearheading the event. Addressing attendees, Bhagwat emphasized the profound need for accessible and uncomplicated medical care amidst rising centralization and commercialization.

Highlighting the challenges in medical and educational sectors, Bhagwat stated, 'Centralisation due to commercialization is evident, impacting accessibility. Once abundant educational institutions are now distant, much like costly healthcare services. There's an urgent need for affordable solutions rooted in service-mindedness.' He lamented the commercialized status of health and education, once societal services, now financially burdensome.

In a separate engagement on August 9 in Nagpur, Bhagwat spoke on India's global standing, noting that true leadership lies in spiritual and religious growth, not merely economic achievements. 'Economically, we might join rich nations, but our unique spiritual and religious heritage is our global offering,' he remarked, advocating for holistic national development.

