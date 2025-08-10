AIMIM Backs AMU Students in Fee Hike Protest Amid Safety Concerns

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi, has publicly backed Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students protesting against a recent fee hike. Owaisi voiced his solidarity on social media, stressing that the 35%-40% increase in fees is unsustainable for students hailing from impoverished backgrounds.

For the past week, students at AMU have been demonstrating against various issues, including fee increases, student suspensions, and the release of detained students. Tensions escalated following claims of female students being harassed by the proctorial team and police at a peaceful protest.

Student demonstrators are demanding the resignation of the proctorial team, accusing them of failing to ensure student safety and dignity. As a symbolic protest, female students have been sending rakhis to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and other officials, urging them to take responsibility for their safety. Protesters vow to continue their agitation until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)