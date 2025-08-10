Ex-Cricketer Dinda Condemns Police Violence at Nabanna Abhiyan Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda fiercely criticized the West Bengal police for their forceful approach during the recent 'Nabanna Abhiyan' protest rally. Dinda claimed the police disrespected the Indian national flag and displayed unwarranted violence towards demonstrators. 'I am an Indian cricketer; the nation comes first for me,' he emphasized while addressing ANI.

The protest sought justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim, and Dinda alleged harm to the victim's parents during the rally. 'We marched, adhering to court orders, carrying the national, not BJP, flag,' he clarified. The situation escalated as police reportedly assaulted peaceful protesters, including the victim's family.

Dinda further alleged that the police showed bias by safeguarding Trinamool Congress leaders while targeting opposition members. Expressing outrage, Dinda questioned the state police's integrity, suggesting bias in favor of Mamata Banerjee's administration. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the mother's recovery from police-inflicted injuries, sparking further criticism of political pressure on medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)