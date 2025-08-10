Left Menu

Bengaluru: A Beacon of New India's Technological Advancement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights Bengaluru's role as a symbol of New India's growth, praising its technological prowess and the hard work of its people. He emphasizes the need for urban infrastructure advancements and inaugurates various projects, including the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and Vande Bharat Express trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:20 IST
Bengaluru: A Beacon of New India's Technological Advancement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Bengaluru's significant strides towards becoming a hallmark of New India's progress, as he highlighted the capital city's technological prowess and cultural depth during a spirited address on Sunday. The event marked the foundation-laying and inauguration of various infrastructure projects in Bengaluru.

Modi attributed the city's success to its residents, acknowledging their hard work and talent. 'Bengaluru's journey to its current stature is driven by the indomitable spirit and perseverance of its people,' he affirmed.

Addressing key challenges of urban growth, Modi emphasized the necessity for advanced urban planning and infrastructure development. He inaugurated the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, laid the foundation for the expansive Metro Phase-3 project, and flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, underscoring a commitment to modernize India's urban transport systems and enhance travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025