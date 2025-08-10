Bengaluru: A Beacon of New India's Technological Advancement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Bengaluru's significant strides towards becoming a hallmark of New India's progress, as he highlighted the capital city's technological prowess and cultural depth during a spirited address on Sunday. The event marked the foundation-laying and inauguration of various infrastructure projects in Bengaluru.

Modi attributed the city's success to its residents, acknowledging their hard work and talent. 'Bengaluru's journey to its current stature is driven by the indomitable spirit and perseverance of its people,' he affirmed.

Addressing key challenges of urban growth, Modi emphasized the necessity for advanced urban planning and infrastructure development. He inaugurated the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, laid the foundation for the expansive Metro Phase-3 project, and flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, underscoring a commitment to modernize India's urban transport systems and enhance travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)