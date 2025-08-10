Delhi's Festive Security Surge: Empowering Private Guards for Safety

As Delhi prepares for the festive season, the city's police force is doubling down on its efforts to bolster security. On Sunday, police districts across the capital held interaction-cum-briefing sessions aimed at equipping private security personnel with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively support law enforcement. These gatherings highlighted the crucial role of Private Security Guards in preserving law and order and acting as force multipliers in public safety measures.

During these sessions, security guards were presented with a detailed overview of their duties, emphasizing a clear set of Do's and Don'ts. To further enhance their readiness, participants received security kits including caps, reflective jackets, batons, and whistles. The newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Delhi, SBK Singh, attended major events at the University of Delhi and Lotus Temple, interacting with approximately 1,100 'Praharis' to inspire them for their critical tasks.

Addressing the guards, CP Delhi praised their indispensable contribution to community policing. He stressed the importance of their vigilance, particularly in expanding the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement. Senior police officials joined the initiatives to underscore the collaboration between police and private security, advising guards to remain proactive, monitor suspicious activities, and report potential threats promptly. These efforts are deemed essential as the city gears up for upcoming celebrations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)