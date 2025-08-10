Punjab's 162-Day Drug Crackdown Sees Over 25,000 Arrests

In a concerted effort to root out drug addiction from Punjab, law enforcement, under the directive of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, executed a series of strategic raids, marking the 162nd consecutive day of 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. The sweeping operation led to the arrest of 68 drug smugglers, bolstering the cumulative tally to 25,343 individuals apprehended since the campaign's onset.

Commanded by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation unfolded synchronously across all 28 police districts, registering 50 new first information reports (FIRs) and resulting in the confiscation of 1.4 kilograms of heroin alongside 1,594 intoxicant pills from those detained. The state administration, aspiring to actualize a drug-free environment, has intensified its vigilance, working under the stewardship of a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla elaborated on the methodology, affirming that over 110 police teams, involving more than 900 personnel and supervised by 67 officers, scoured potential hotspots, scrutinizing 414 individuals. As part of a three-pronged approach – Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention (EDP) – state authorities have persuaded 43 individuals towards rehabilitation, reinforcing the comprehensive strategy aimed at eradicating narcotics-related activities.

