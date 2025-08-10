Driver Error Causes Chaos: Car Crashes onto Kerala Footpath

A speeding vehicle veered off the road and onto the footpath near Thiruvananthapuram's General Hospital, causing injuries and widespread panic. Police confirmed driver negligence as the cause of the accident.

Investigators revealed that the driver, undergoing training, mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes, leading to the mishap. The State Transport Commissioner attributed the accident to the carelessness of both the driver and his trainer.

Authorities promptly responded to the incident, with medical teams and police arriving at the scene. Both the driver and the instructor have been detained at the cantonment police station while ongoing inquiries continue. Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)