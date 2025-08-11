Left Menu

Moneyboxx Finance Accelerates Growth with Secured Lending Focus

Moneyboxx Finance Limited reports a 29% YoY income rise and a strategic pivot towards secured loans, bolstering its growth. The firm's asset base expanded to ₹918 crore with an emphasis on women entrepreneurs and underserved communities, showcasing its commitment to financial inclusivity and economic prosperity in rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:48 IST
Moneyboxx Finance Accelerates Growth with Secured Lending Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, August 11th, 2025: Moneyboxx Finance Limited reported a 29% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching ₹59.1 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's success is attributed to its secured lending-led growth strategy, primarily serving underserved micro and small enterprises in rural and semi-urban India.

The firm significantly increased the share of secured loans to 64% of disbursements, with the secured loan book now representing 49% of its Asset Under Management (AUM). Moneyboxx aims to escalate this to 70% by March 2026, securing its footprint with 163 branches in 12 states.

Moneyboxx's efforts towards financial inclusion are evident, with 60% of its 2.1 lakh borrowers being women. The company also invests in community initiatives such as free cattle health camps, boosting its social impact. With a diversified lender base and robust equity raising, Moneyboxx holds strong liquidity and funding resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025