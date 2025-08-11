Moneyboxx Finance Accelerates Growth with Secured Lending Focus

Gurugram, August 11th, 2025: Moneyboxx Finance Limited reported a 29% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching ₹59.1 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's success is attributed to its secured lending-led growth strategy, primarily serving underserved micro and small enterprises in rural and semi-urban India.

The firm significantly increased the share of secured loans to 64% of disbursements, with the secured loan book now representing 49% of its Asset Under Management (AUM). Moneyboxx aims to escalate this to 70% by March 2026, securing its footprint with 163 branches in 12 states.

Moneyboxx's efforts towards financial inclusion are evident, with 60% of its 2.1 lakh borrowers being women. The company also invests in community initiatives such as free cattle health camps, boosting its social impact. With a diversified lender base and robust equity raising, Moneyboxx holds strong liquidity and funding resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)