INDIA Bloc Protests Alleged 'Voter Fraud' in Bihar as Tensions Rise with Election Commission

On Monday, members of the INDIA bloc staged a protest march against the Election Commission, voicing grievances over a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and accusations of 'voter fraud' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The protest, marked by slogans of 'vote chor' (vote thief), was halted by Delhi Police as MPs marched towards the poll body's office at Nirvachan Sadan.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the protest began at Parliament's Makar Dwar, with MPs urging the Commission to address their concerns about alleged 'voter theft.' Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav highlighted concerns about democratic integrity, citing instances of vote theft and booth capture during Uttar Pradesh by-elections. Yadav criticized the Election Commission for not holding accountable those involved in malpractices.

RJD MP Manoj Jha condemned the SIR process as 'fraudulent,' accusing the Election Commission of withholding classified data. Jha questioned the Commission's refusal to meet MPs, signaling deeper mistrust between the opposition and electoral authorities. In defiance, the march continued despite Delhi Police's assertion that no permission had been sought. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi alleged political motivations behind the police's actions, vowing to reach the Election Commission's office.

