ECI Defends Electoral Rolls Process Amid Transparency Concerns

The Election Commission of India maintains no legal directive exists to list missing names from electoral rolls. Amid allegations from the ADR of missing names in Bihar' rolls, the ECI assures that eligible voters will be notified. The Supreme Court will review the issue on August 12 and 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed the Supreme Court that there is no statutory obligation to create or provide a distinct list of missing names from draft electoral rolls or to clarify their exclusion rationale, regardless of the reason given.

This statement came in response to allegations from the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) about the deletion of over 65 lakh names from Bihar's draft electoral rolls without transparency or clarification on whether these names belonged to deceased individuals, migrants, or other categories. The ECI assured that no eligible voter in Bihar would be struck off the electoral rolls without prior notice during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Commission emphasized that no lists of previous electors whose forms were unreceived need to be shared. The Supreme Court is set to hear related pleas on August 12 and 13, challenging the ECI's decision to conduct an electoral roll SIR in Bihar. Political parties were provided with updated lists of missing electors to ensure comprehensive outreach. Booth Level Officers coordinated with political parties to address omissions and ensure eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

