Supreme Court Orders Swift Action on Stray Dog Menace

The Supreme Court has issued a decisive directive to address the escalating stray dog issue in the Delhi-NCR region. On Monday, the court ordered the immediate removal of all stray dogs within eight weeks, directing that they be housed in dedicated shelters established by local authorities.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan underscored the need for making all areas free from stray dogs, with a strict warning against compromise. The court was clear that once captured, these dogs should not be returned to the streets.

In addition, the bench initiated contempt proceedings against any individuals or organizations hindering the capture efforts. Justice Pardiwala emphasized maintaining a robust framework involving states and municipal bodies to ensure effective care, sterilization, and immunization within designated shelters.

The directive included setting up a helpline for prompt dog bite complaint resolution, ensuring dogs involved are collected within four hours. The court's instructions also covered maintaining detailed records of captured and detained dogs, implementing CCTV monitoring for compliance, and publicizing rabies vaccination details.

Emphasizing the public interest basis of the order, the bench stated, "We are undertaking this not for our sake but for public welfare." The proceedings were part of a suo motu action initiated in response to media reports highlighting rabies cases and stray dog threats, especially affecting children and the elderly.

