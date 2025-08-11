European Stocks Tread Cautiously Amid Geopolitical Talks and Market Shifts

European shares experienced minimal fluctuations on Monday as market participants hesitated to make substantial decisions ahead of critical U.S. inflation data. Investors are also closely monitoring upcoming talks on tariffs and a significant summit between the U.S. and Russia concerning the conflict in Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up by a modest 0.01% as of 0920 GMT, retreating from earlier gains and nearing its highest point since July 31. Ahead of the impending U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy secured diplomatic support from Europe and NATO, amid concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump might negotiate terms impacting Ukraine's future.

Additionally affecting European stocks was Orsted's substantial 28% decline, following an announced rights issue citing difficulties in the U.S. offshore wind arena. As the August 12 deadline for U.S.-China trade negotiations approaches, market analysts predict a possible extension, with both nations aiming to avert hefty tariffs on mutual imports.

