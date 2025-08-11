Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Inspects Rapid Developments in Historic Vadnagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took an on-ground tour on Monday to oversee the advancement of crucial infrastructure projects spearheaded by both state and central governments in the historically and archaeologically significant city of Vadnagar. Patel emphasized the importance of completing a multi-modal transport hub timely, located opposite the Vadnagar railway station, underscoring the need for seamless coordination between the Railways and the State Tourism Department.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Vadnagar is set for transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, reflecting a robust vision for development. A Multi-Modal Transport Hub, complete with parking, rest areas, and a cafeteria, alongside a public plaza, is in progress for Rs 17 crore. The project aims to link the railway station with the city's key attractions and will feature the plantation of over 2,000 trees. During his visit, Patel reviewed the progress, reaffirming efforts to enhance tourism amenities.

Integral to this development, key heritage sites under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana's Heritage Circuit are being refurbished. Sites include Sharmishtha Lake and Lateri Stepwell. CM Patel scrutinized the ongoing works on the transport hub, instructing adherence to quality standards. Tourism Secretary Dr. Rajendra Kumar provided a detailed progress report. Present at the inspection were MLA K K Patel and other key officials, demonstrating the project's high-level oversight.

