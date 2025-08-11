India's Thermal Power Plants Adopt Flue Gas Desulphurization to Curb Emissions

India is making significant strides in reducing air pollution by installing Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems in its thermal power units. As per recent information shared in Parliament, 57 units have already equipped themselves with the technology, while additional plants are in the process of setting up similar systems.

FGD systems are critical for minimizing sulphur dioxide emissions from coal-fired plants, in compliance with environmental standards established by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The standards were first introduced in a notification dated December 7, 2015, and subsequent updates have categorized plants for emission compliance.

Challenges such as limited technology providers, economic feasibility, and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic have influenced the pace of adoption. The government has extended timelines for certain plants and provided exemptions under specific conditions. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to modernize India's energy sector, including the deployment of smart meters.

