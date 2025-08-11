Left Menu

India's Thermal Power Plants Adopt Flue Gas Desulphurization to Curb Emissions

India is advancing towards reducing sulphur dioxide emissions by installing Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems in thermal power units. According to Minister Shripad Naik, 57 units are equipped with FGD technology, with more in progress. Timelines vary by plant category, impacted by technology availability and economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India is making significant strides in reducing air pollution by installing Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems in its thermal power units. As per recent information shared in Parliament, 57 units have already equipped themselves with the technology, while additional plants are in the process of setting up similar systems.

FGD systems are critical for minimizing sulphur dioxide emissions from coal-fired plants, in compliance with environmental standards established by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The standards were first introduced in a notification dated December 7, 2015, and subsequent updates have categorized plants for emission compliance.

Challenges such as limited technology providers, economic feasibility, and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic have influenced the pace of adoption. The government has extended timelines for certain plants and provided exemptions under specific conditions. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to modernize India's energy sector, including the deployment of smart meters.

