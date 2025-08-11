Kedarnath Yatra Suspended: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert in Uttarakhand

The scenic Kedarnath Yatra, a cherished pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, has been put on pause for three days following a severe weather warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The alert, predicting heavy rainfall, has prompted authorities to enforce strict safety measures to protect pilgrims and residents in the region.

Forecasts by the IMD predict heavy rains across Rudraprayag district and the broader state from August 12 to 14. District Magistrate Prateek Jain emphasized the importance of vigilance during this period, urging locals to relocate from areas near water bodies. "We're closely monitoring river levels and will release frequent updates," stated Jain.

The revered Kedarnath temple, at over 11,000 feet altitude, holds significant spiritual value, drawing numerous devotees annually. The IMD's red alert for various districts, including Haridwar and Dehradun, underscores the severity of the expected weather, leading the Uttarakhand Police to advise the public to heed all warnings and travel judiciously.

