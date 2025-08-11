Crisis at Clairton: Explosion Rocks US Steel Plant

An alarming explosion shook the US Steel coking plant near Pittsburgh on Monday, trapping several people under debris. Emergency personnel promptly arrived on the scene.

While there are no confirmed fatalities at Clairton Coke Works, the situation remains tense as rescue operations continue, according to Allegheny County spokesperson Abigail Gardner.

The fire ignited at approximately 10:51 am, leading Allegheny County Emergency Services to transport five individuals. Details about those affected remain sparse, as the site is still very much active and under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)