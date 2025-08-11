Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action Against Rampant Child Trafficking in Delhi

The Supreme Court has ordered the central government to provide a comprehensive report on steps taken to combat rampant child trafficking in Delhi, expressing concern over the bail granted to suspects. The court addressed issues of interstate trafficking and highlighted negligence in existing enforcement measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:06 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over growing child trafficking incidents in Delhi, demanding the central government submit a detailed report on the measures implemented to address the problem. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed its displeasure over bail granted to accused individuals in such cases, vowing to study those decisions.

Justice Pardiwala directed the submission of a report detailing the circumstances under which bail was granted, along with the state's opposition to it, adding that suo motu action could be taken. Despite the arrest of an alleged trafficking kingpin, the court was shocked to learn she was granted bail. Recently, two children sold by their parents were recovered.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing on August 18, while the court deliberates a wider child trafficking network operating across multiple states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Emphasizing the interstate nature and scale of the racket, the court responded to a media report that uncovered a gang kidnapping and selling newborns.

The report revealed operations spanned state borders, targeting remote areas in Rajasthan and Gujarat, with newborns trafficked through Delhi slums. Newborns were sold to childless couples for substantial amounts. In light of these activities, the court emphasized immediate punitive actions against hospitals involved and issued guidelines to prevent such crimes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

