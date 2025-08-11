Empowering Kashmir's Future: Chinar YUVA Center's Role in Community Upliftment

The Chinar Book Festival, spanning from August 2 to 10 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, was more than just a literary showcase. It highlighted the Indian Army's transformative initiatives in Kashmir, with the Chinar Corps presenting a 'Know Your Army' stall that engaged youth and women through empowerment programs.

Enthusiasm peaked among attendees, particularly towards activities spearheaded by the Army Good Will School and Chinar Yuva centres. These initiatives focus on maintaining peace and harmony in the region by empowering women, viewed as fundamental to family and societal structures.

The Chinar YUVA Centre has established skill development hubs across North and South Kashmir. These centers, most notable during the Taranga campaign, engaged women to craft over 12,000 national flags. Offering training in diverse sectors such as retail, technology, and the arts, the centre aims to integrate youth into mainstream employment, reducing separatist influences.

Engagements at the Centre include fields like hospitality, IT skills, and community journalism. Self-help groups (SHGs) play a pivotal role in initiatives like plastic recycling. Established in 2020, the Food Processing Unit employs local youth to bolster the agricultural supply chain and regional industry.

The Chinar YUVA Centre is pivotal in fostering skills such as communication, digital literacy, and creative arts among the youth. By facilitating creative outputs through Kojo Coding and integrating with SHGs, the centre ensures practical experience that leads to industry-relevant, sustainable employment.

Programs at the Centre are certified by entities like NSDC and cultivate proficiencies in sectors such as retail, hospitality, and fashion. This approach not only equips youth with employment skills but also integrates them into broader societal roles. In 2024, placements for women had increased eightfold, showcasing the centre's success.

Women, specifically, are empowered through strategic partnerships that lead to job placements, like those facilitated at Tata Wistron in Bengaluru. Additionally, self-defence and martial training underpin this empowerment, ensuring safety and confidence at professional and personal levels.

