Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Regulates School Fees with Historic Bill Passage

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta successfully navigated the Delhi Assembly to pass the School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025. The landmark legislation aims to curb arbitrary fee increases by private schools, providing relief to families. Parents express gratitude for Gupta's transparent governance and reformative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:36 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Regulates School Fees with Historic Bill Passage
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the successful passage of the School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025, through the legislative assembly, a feat that offers relief to countless families.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta emphasized her administration's commitment to transparency and fairness, highlighting that open discussions were prioritized, unlike the previous government which ignored key issues such as the GST Bill. Gupta affirmed that all concerns have been directed to the relevant departments, signaling a shift towards more responsive governance.

Parents in Delhi, concerned about unchecked school fee hikes, have welcomed this legislation. CM Gupta and her cabinet were lauded by attendees, including appreciative parents who commended the government's bold steps to regulate educational costs, thereby ensuring a brighter future for students in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025