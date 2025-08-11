Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Regulates School Fees with Historic Bill Passage

In a significant legislative development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the successful passage of the School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025, through the legislative assembly, a feat that offers relief to countless families.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta emphasized her administration's commitment to transparency and fairness, highlighting that open discussions were prioritized, unlike the previous government which ignored key issues such as the GST Bill. Gupta affirmed that all concerns have been directed to the relevant departments, signaling a shift towards more responsive governance.

Parents in Delhi, concerned about unchecked school fee hikes, have welcomed this legislation. CM Gupta and her cabinet were lauded by attendees, including appreciative parents who commended the government's bold steps to regulate educational costs, thereby ensuring a brighter future for students in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)