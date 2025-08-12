South Africa Aims for Revised Trade Deal with the U.S.

South Africa is set to submit a revised trade proposal to the United States in a bid to reduce the hefty 30% tariff on its exports. This announcement was made by Trade Minister Parks Tau on Tuesday, indicating an effort to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The current tariff has been a significant barrier to South African exports, impacting trade volumes and economic growth. The revised offer aims to ease these barriers and foster a more favorable trade environment.

Parks Tau's announcement signals a proactive approach by South Africa to engage in negotiations with Washington, reflecting the importance of the U.S. market to its export economy.

