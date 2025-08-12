Inox Green Secures Major Wind Energy Pact with Indian Conglomerate

Inox Green Energy Services has cemented a significant partnership by signing an agreement with a major Indian conglomerate to operate and maintain 182 MW of wind projects. The projects, located across various sites in Western India, are integrated into infrastructure owned by Inox Green.

The deal marks a shift from limited-scope to comprehensive operation and maintenance for 82 MW of wind projects and includes early renewal for another 100 MW. This collaboration emphasizes Inox Green's role as a prominent O&M service provider, managing over 5 GW of renewable assets.

According to CEO SK Mathu Sudhana, the agreement signifies a milestone as it reinforces their portfolio with a marquee customer. Inox Green continues to lead in long-term O&M services for renewable energy initiatives.

