Left Menu

Rouble and Stocks Steady as Global Eyes Turn to U.S.-Russia Talks

The Russian rouble held close to 80 per dollar as markets await the outcome of peace talks between the U.S. and Russia regarding Ukraine. The rouble's stability is influenced by geopolitical factors and energy market trends, despite the looming possibility of tightened sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:39 IST
Rouble and Stocks Steady as Global Eyes Turn to U.S.-Russia Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian rouble remained near the 80 mark against the dollar on Tuesday, while Russian stocks steadied, following a period of strong gains. This comes as investors eagerly anticipate developments from this week's talks between Moscow and Washington, which may lead to a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

As of 0758 GMT, the rouble had decreased by 0.4% to 79.80 per dollar, according to data from LSEG on over-the-counter quotes, and saw similar losses against the Chinese yuan, a major traded currency. Promsvyazbank analyst Bogdan Zvarich noted that geopolitical dynamics are providing some support to the rouble, although this is being counteracted by weaknesses in energy markets and a demand for foreign currency from importers.

Oil prices, with Brent crude oil standing as a benchmark for Russian exports, increased by 0.4%, reaching $66.87 per barrel. Analyst Zvarich commented that some traders might prefer to adopt a cautious stance in the foreign exchange market due to impending negotiations between Russia and the United States, potentially leading to diminished trading activity and volatility. Meanwhile, Russia's MOEX index fell slightly by 0.3% to 2,956 points, after peaking at over three-month highs earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025