Massive Hydroelectric Project Approved in Arunachal Pradesh

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given the green light to an ambitious Rs 8,146.21 crore investment plan aimed at constructing a formidable 700 MW hydro-electric project in Shi Yomi District, Arunachal Pradesh. This project, Tato-II, underscores India's commitment to bolstering its energy infrastructure.

Slated for completion in 72 months, the Tato-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) promises to produce 2,738.06 million units of energy, significantly enhancing both regional and national power capacity. Jointly executed by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) and the state government, the project enjoys robust backing, including financial aid for infrastructure.

Aside from energy, Tato-II is set to catalyze regional development, offering 12% free power and funding for essential local facilities. The initiative also prioritizes infrastructure advancements such as roads and bridges, sparking socio-economic growth and local employment opportunities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)