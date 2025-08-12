Left Menu

Gold ETFs See Mixed Inflows Amid High Prices and Tariff Concerns

In July, inflows in Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) decreased by 40% month-on-month to Rs 1,256 crore, largely due to high gold prices and tariff concerns. Despite this decline, it's the third consecutive month of positive flows, highlighting gold's sustained appeal as a portfolio diversifier amid macro uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:09 IST
Gold ETFs See Mixed Inflows Amid High Prices and Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In July, inflows into Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw a 40% decline, dropping to Rs 1,256 crore. This dip is attributed to anxieties about elevated gold prices and ongoing tariff discussions. Nonetheless, July marks the third consecutive month of positive inflows, indicating a sustained interest in gold investments.

Santosh Joseph, CEO of Germinate Investor Services, mentioned that gold continues to be a challenging investment for investors to navigate, despite its robust performance over the past two years. Investors are hesitant to allocate more to gold due to its high prices, despite viewing it as a hedge.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India's data, Gold ETFs have consistently attracted investors, with accumulative inflows exceeding Rs 9,277 crore from January to July. These funds are viewed as strategic allocations for preserving wealth and countering risk assets, with investor interest bolstered by central bank buying trends and geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025