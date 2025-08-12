Left Menu

Tragic Decision: Schoolboy's Life Ends Over Dispute

In Odisha's Balasore district, a schoolboy tragically ended his life after a disagreement with his parents over a trip with friends. Found hanging in the bathroom, he was declared dead at Basta hospital. A case is under investigation, with the post-mortem confirming the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A schoolboy from Odisha's Balasore district took his own life on a fateful Tuesday, following a disagreement with his parents regarding a trip with friends, according to local authorities.

The distressing incident occurred in Jamsuli village within the jurisdiction of the Singla police station. The class 8 student became upset when his mother refused him permission to accompany his peers to Puri.

Concern arose when the family noticed his prolonged absence from the bathroom, prompting them to break down the door and discover him suspended from the roof with a towel. Despite rushing him to Basta hospital, doctors confirmed his death. A formal case has been filed, with the body returned to the family post-mortem, said Basta's SDPO Manas Deo.

