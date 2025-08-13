Record Highs for S&P 500 and Nasdaq Amid Inflation and Federal Reserve Speculations
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs as July's inflation met expectations, leading to anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts. President Trump urged rate reductions, influencing market outlooks. Major movements included a proposed acquisition by Perplexity of Alphabet's Chrome and discussions about federal nominations.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at unprecedented heights on Tuesday, fueled by inflation figures aligning with forecasts, boosting speculation over a potential Federal Reserve interest rate reduction next month.
President Donald Trump's calls for lowering rates followed the Labor Department's report of a 0.2% July CPI increase and slightly lower annual inflation than predicted. This elevated interest in shorter-term Treasury bonds, and rate futures indicated an 88.8% probability of a September rate cut.
Market optimism also stemmed from anticipation of Federal Reserve decisions, along with Alphabet's prospective sale of its Chrome browser to Perplexity for $34.5 billion. Meanwhile, geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S. and China maintained influence over tariffs and economic policies.
