Record Highs for S&P 500 and Nasdaq Amid Inflation and Federal Reserve Speculations

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at unprecedented heights on Tuesday, fueled by inflation figures aligning with forecasts, boosting speculation over a potential Federal Reserve interest rate reduction next month.

President Donald Trump's calls for lowering rates followed the Labor Department's report of a 0.2% July CPI increase and slightly lower annual inflation than predicted. This elevated interest in shorter-term Treasury bonds, and rate futures indicated an 88.8% probability of a September rate cut.

Market optimism also stemmed from anticipation of Federal Reserve decisions, along with Alphabet's prospective sale of its Chrome browser to Perplexity for $34.5 billion. Meanwhile, geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S. and China maintained influence over tariffs and economic policies.