Drone Debris Ignites Blaze at Southern Russian Oil Refinery

A fire caused by drone debris at the Slavyansk oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was swiftly extinguished. The refinery, capable of producing 100,000 barrels per day, serves both domestic and export markets. Casualties have been reported, and emergency services are currently on site.

Updated: 13-08-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 07:51 IST
Debris from a destroyed drone sparked a small fire at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The regional administration reported casualties and stated that the fire was swiftly controlled, with emergency services actively responding to the incident.

The private Slavyansk facility processes approximately 100,000 barrels per day, providing fuel for both domestic consumption and export.

