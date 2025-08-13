Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Dausa: 11 Dead in Devastating Road Accident

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena calls for government assistance after a deadly accident in Dausa kills 11. The tragedy has prompted condolences from political leaders and a push for improved road safety measures, as families grieve and local authorities respond with medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:54 IST
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heart-wrenching incident in Dausa, Rajasthan, 11 individuals lost their lives when a pick-up truck collided with a trailer truck. The tragedy unfolded near Bapi village, drawing attention to the recurrent accidents at the site.

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena urged the central government to fund reconstruction efforts to enhance road safety in the area. Expressing gratitude towards the swift response from medical teams and district officials, Meena highlighted the need for prompt measures to prevent future mishaps.

The tragedy elicited condolences from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who extended his sympathies to the bereaved families, and Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who emphasized immediate treatment for the injured. As communities mourn, calls for enhanced safety measures grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

