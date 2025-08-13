Tragedy Strikes in Dausa: 11 Dead in Devastating Road Accident

In a heart-wrenching incident in Dausa, Rajasthan, 11 individuals lost their lives when a pick-up truck collided with a trailer truck. The tragedy unfolded near Bapi village, drawing attention to the recurrent accidents at the site.

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena urged the central government to fund reconstruction efforts to enhance road safety in the area. Expressing gratitude towards the swift response from medical teams and district officials, Meena highlighted the need for prompt measures to prevent future mishaps.

The tragedy elicited condolences from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who extended his sympathies to the bereaved families, and Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who emphasized immediate treatment for the injured. As communities mourn, calls for enhanced safety measures grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)