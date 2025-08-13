Bombay High Court Denies Bail Over Citizenship Proof Concerns

The Bombay High Court has rejected a bail application from a man alleged to be a Bangladeshi national amid concerns over the authenticity of his citizenship documentation.

Justice Amit Borkar asserted that documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and Voter ID, without proper verification, cannot suffice as proof of lawful citizenship.

The prosecution claims the man has forged identity cards. Investigators found Bangladeshi birth certificates on his phone. The court emphasized that the authenticity of these documents will be determined during the trial. The accused may apply for bail again if the trial is not concluded within a year.