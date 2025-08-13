Left Menu

Bombay High Court Denies Bail Over Citizenship Proof Concerns

The Bombay High Court dismissed a bail plea from a man suspected of being a Bangladeshi national. Justice Amit Borkar emphasized that Aadhaar, PAN, and Voter ID without verification do not constitute proof of citizenship, especially amid document authenticity concerns. Bail reconsideration is possible if the trial extends beyond one year.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has rejected a bail application from a man alleged to be a Bangladeshi national amid concerns over the authenticity of his citizenship documentation.

Justice Amit Borkar asserted that documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and Voter ID, without proper verification, cannot suffice as proof of lawful citizenship.

The prosecution claims the man has forged identity cards. Investigators found Bangladeshi birth certificates on his phone. The court emphasized that the authenticity of these documents will be determined during the trial. The accused may apply for bail again if the trial is not concluded within a year.

