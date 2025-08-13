Left Menu

SPARCLE Launch: Boosting Rice Yields with Advanced Agri-Tech

Insecticides India, in partnership with Corteva Agriscience, has launched SPARCLE, a new broad-spectrum insecticide targeting brown plant hoppers in rice crops. This collaboration combines innovative chemistry with an established distribution network, aiming to enhance farmer yields and strengthen rice crop protection in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's agriculture sector, Insecticides India has introduced a new insecticide named SPARCLE, developed in collaboration with global agricultural innovator Corteva Agriscience. The launch targets the brown plant hopper, a notorious pest affecting rice crops.

The strategic partnership merges Corteva's cutting-edge chemistry with Insecticides India's robust distribution channels and strong farmer relations, according to a joint statement by the companies.

Speaking on the collaboration, Insecticides India's Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted the milestone in bringing the top agriculture technologies globally to Indian fields. Chief Marketing Officer Dushyant Sood further emphasized the enhancement of the company's protection portfolio for rice, India's second most produced crop after China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

