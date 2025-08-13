SPARCLE Launch: Boosting Rice Yields with Advanced Agri-Tech
Insecticides India, in partnership with Corteva Agriscience, has launched SPARCLE, a new broad-spectrum insecticide targeting brown plant hoppers in rice crops. This collaboration combines innovative chemistry with an established distribution network, aiming to enhance farmer yields and strengthen rice crop protection in India.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for India's agriculture sector, Insecticides India has introduced a new insecticide named SPARCLE, developed in collaboration with global agricultural innovator Corteva Agriscience. The launch targets the brown plant hopper, a notorious pest affecting rice crops.
The strategic partnership merges Corteva's cutting-edge chemistry with Insecticides India's robust distribution channels and strong farmer relations, according to a joint statement by the companies.
Speaking on the collaboration, Insecticides India's Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted the milestone in bringing the top agriculture technologies globally to Indian fields. Chief Marketing Officer Dushyant Sood further emphasized the enhancement of the company's protection portfolio for rice, India's second most produced crop after China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Engulfs Agriculture Minister Kokate: A Cabinet Shake-Up Looms?
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves New Initiatives in Infrastructure, Agriculture and Health
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Breakthrough Heat-Tolerant Pigeonpea in Karnataka
Climate-smart agriculture boosts farming households' food security amid climate change
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Caught in Online Gaming Controversy