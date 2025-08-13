SPARCLE Launch: Boosting Rice Yields with Advanced Agri-Tech

In a significant development for India's agriculture sector, Insecticides India has introduced a new insecticide named SPARCLE, developed in collaboration with global agricultural innovator Corteva Agriscience. The launch targets the brown plant hopper, a notorious pest affecting rice crops.

The strategic partnership merges Corteva's cutting-edge chemistry with Insecticides India's robust distribution channels and strong farmer relations, according to a joint statement by the companies.

Speaking on the collaboration, Insecticides India's Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted the milestone in bringing the top agriculture technologies globally to Indian fields. Chief Marketing Officer Dushyant Sood further emphasized the enhancement of the company's protection portfolio for rice, India's second most produced crop after China.

(With inputs from agencies.)