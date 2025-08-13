Tihar Jail Scandal: Nine Officials Suspended in Extortion Racket Probe

The Delhi High Court was updated on Wednesday about disciplinary measures taken against nine Tihar Jail officials allegedly involved in an extortion scheme. According to the Delhi government's counsel, all nine officers have been suspended and reassigned from Jail No 1. They are now subject to Central Civil Services (CCS) rules proceedings.

The government counsel assured the court that a comprehensive report would be submitted within two months. Recording the submissions, the court emphasized strict adherence to disciplinary protocols. Both the Delhi government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have eight weeks to present a status report, with the next hearing scheduled for October 28, stemming from a petition that exposed corruption within Tihar Jail.

Earlier, the High Court expressed grave concerns about the alleged racket, finding it unacceptable for certain inmates to receive special privileges while others lacked basic needs. It ordered the CBI to register an FIR following preliminary findings of collusion between inmates and jail staff. This case was spurred by businessman Mohit Kumar Goyal's petition, which claimed an organized extortion network inside Tihar. An inspection report revealed the abuse of prison landlines for extortion and marked serious irregularities. Responding, the court directed actions that led to recent suspensions.