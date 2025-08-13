Left Menu

Tihar Jail Scandal: Nine Officials Suspended in Extortion Racket Probe

The Delhi High Court was briefed on disciplinary actions against nine Tihar Jail officials linked to an extortion racket. All nine were suspended and face Central Civil Services rules proceedings. The court has requested a status report on the investigation, initiated after a whistleblower's report of misconduct and illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:43 IST
Tihar Jail Scandal: Nine Officials Suspended in Extortion Racket Probe
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court was updated on Wednesday about disciplinary measures taken against nine Tihar Jail officials allegedly involved in an extortion scheme. According to the Delhi government's counsel, all nine officers have been suspended and reassigned from Jail No 1. They are now subject to Central Civil Services (CCS) rules proceedings.

The government counsel assured the court that a comprehensive report would be submitted within two months. Recording the submissions, the court emphasized strict adherence to disciplinary protocols. Both the Delhi government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have eight weeks to present a status report, with the next hearing scheduled for October 28, stemming from a petition that exposed corruption within Tihar Jail.

Earlier, the High Court expressed grave concerns about the alleged racket, finding it unacceptable for certain inmates to receive special privileges while others lacked basic needs. It ordered the CBI to register an FIR following preliminary findings of collusion between inmates and jail staff. This case was spurred by businessman Mohit Kumar Goyal's petition, which claimed an organized extortion network inside Tihar. An inspection report revealed the abuse of prison landlines for extortion and marked serious irregularities. Responding, the court directed actions that led to recent suspensions.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025