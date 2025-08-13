Left Menu

Owaisi Condemns Sharif's Water Treaty Remarks

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif for his statements on the Indus Waters Treaty. Sharif's remarks came after India suspended the treaty following terrorist activities in Pahalgam. The treaty, facilitated by the World Bank in 1960, governs water distribution between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:57 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi chastised Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his incendiary comments regarding the Indus Water Treaty, during an interaction with the media on Wednesday. Sharif had asserted that not a drop of water could be taken from Pakistan without inviting a 'decisive response'.

Owaisi retorted by reminding Sharif of India's formidable arsenal, saying, 'BrahMos hai humaare paas'—indicating that such threats were futile. This verbal exchange follows Sharif's pronouncement that any Indian attempt to halt water flow violates the treaty, a situation arising after the Pahalgam terrorist attack urged India to suspend the treaty.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with the World Bank's mediation, divides river rights between the two nations. India controls the eastern rivers while Pakistan oversees the western ones. In light of recent tensions, India's decision underscores the delicate balance of shared water resources amid geopolitical adversities.

