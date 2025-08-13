Revolutionizing Credit Underwriting: CAM AI Accelerates Lending Operations

The latest innovation in credit underwriting, CAM AI from Perfios.ai, is making waves in the financial sector by reducing underwriting time by up to 85%. This AI-powered platform is designed for complex credit assessments, allowing banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to double their loan processing capacity using existing teams.

CAM AI operates on Perfios' trusted AI/ML models enriched with proprietary GenAI and agentic tooling. By integrating domain-specific LLMs and RAG pipelines, it autonomously executes expert-level credit analysis. Traditional multi-day credit assessments are now achievable in hours, thanks to CAM AI's real-time data extraction and processing capabilities.

Deployed by over 50 institutions, CAM AI processes more than 5 million transactions monthly. It offers robust solutions for credit analysis, aligning with embedded credit policies and ensuring source traceability, which aligns with Perfios' commitment to compliance in regulated financial services environments. This platform promises to transform the BFSI industry by streamlining operations and ensuring audit-ready reliability.