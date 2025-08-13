Delhi HC Demands Action: Sanitary Pad Accessibility on Metro Under Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a significant public interest litigation (PIL) case, targeting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over insufficient and poorly maintained sanitary pad vending machines across the metro network. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela addressed the issue, highlighting how this impacts the fundamental rights of women commuters in the city.

The court expressed concern over the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the lack of vending machines in station restrooms. Consequently, the bench instructed DMRC to disclose details about the current state of vending machines and disposal units, specifying how many are operational at metro stations.

DMRC is required to conduct a thorough survey and present its findings at the next hearing, set for September 24. During the discussion, the bench questioned the DMRC's counsel over discrepancies in the reported data, which suggest that out of 286 metro stations, a mere 14 have vending machines, with only 5-6 functional.

The PIL, filed by advocate Nikhil Goyal, highlights the urgent need for judicial action, aiming to improve the provision of essential facilities for women. Despite over 30-35 lakh female travelers utilizing the Delhi Metro daily, available vending machines remain insufficient, largely supported by NGO efforts rather than DMRC's initiatives.

The petition emphasizes how inadequate access violates women's dignity and poses health risks, challenging their rights under Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution. It calls for comprehensive steps to ensure the installation and maintenance of vending machines and demands the establishment of an effective complaint resolution mechanism for commuters. (ANI)