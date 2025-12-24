Airport Clash: Pilot Assaults Passenger at Delhi Terminal
The Delhi Police are investigating an alleged assault on passenger Ankit Dewan by off-duty Air India Express pilot Virender Sejwal at IGI Airport. Dewan claims the altercation occurred after he objected to queue-jumping by airline staff, leading to public assault and injury. The pilot faces suspension pending investigation.
The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where an off-duty Air India Express pilot reportedly attacked a passenger.
The incident occurred after Ankit Dewan, the passenger, objected to alleged queue-jumping by airline staff, which reportedly triggered an altercation with Captain Virender Sejwal. Dewan claims the pilot physically assaulted him, resulting in injuries and distress to his young daughter, who was present.
An FIR has been lodged, and the pilot has been temporarily suspended. Police are gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, while both parties have filed complaints, leading to ongoing inquiries.
