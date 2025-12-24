Airport Clash: Pilot Assaults Passenger at Delhi Terminal

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where an off-duty Air India Express pilot reportedly attacked a passenger.

The incident occurred after Ankit Dewan, the passenger, objected to alleged queue-jumping by airline staff, which reportedly triggered an altercation with Captain Virender Sejwal. Dewan claims the pilot physically assaulted him, resulting in injuries and distress to his young daughter, who was present.

An FIR has been lodged, and the pilot has been temporarily suspended. Police are gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, while both parties have filed complaints, leading to ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)