Debate Erupts Over Supreme Court Order to Remove Stray Dogs

Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung criticized the Supreme Court's rapid order to relocate stray dogs, urging a more considered approach. The Supreme Court aims to address the stray dog issue within eight weeks, sparking discussions on animal welfare and urban management in Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:04 IST
Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court's directive to eliminate stray dogs from urban areas in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks. Jung, advocating for a more methodical approach, urged the Delhi government to seek additional time from the apex court.

Speaking with ANI, Jung acknowledged the seriousness of stray dog attacks but criticized the decision's haste. He proposed forming a committee including animal rights activists and municipal authorities to study the issue before proceeding. Jung also highlighted that some dogs, particularly in upscale areas like Khan Market, are akin to pets and shouldn't be relocated without consideration.

The Supreme Court's order, overseen by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, mandates dog removal by civic bodies, prioritizing public safety. The court emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards deterrents, ordering contempt proceedings against anyone hindering the process. It has instructed the creation of shelter facilities and diligent record-keeping to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

