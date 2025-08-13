Debate Erupts Over Supreme Court Order to Remove Stray Dogs

In a contentious move, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court's directive to eliminate stray dogs from urban areas in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks. Jung, advocating for a more methodical approach, urged the Delhi government to seek additional time from the apex court.

Speaking with ANI, Jung acknowledged the seriousness of stray dog attacks but criticized the decision's haste. He proposed forming a committee including animal rights activists and municipal authorities to study the issue before proceeding. Jung also highlighted that some dogs, particularly in upscale areas like Khan Market, are akin to pets and shouldn't be relocated without consideration.

The Supreme Court's order, overseen by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, mandates dog removal by civic bodies, prioritizing public safety. The court emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards deterrents, ordering contempt proceedings against anyone hindering the process. It has instructed the creation of shelter facilities and diligent record-keeping to ensure compliance.

