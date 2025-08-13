Jaipur Court Orders Two-Day Remand for DRDO Manager Accused of Spying for Pakistan

A Jaipur Court granted a two-day remand for Mahendra Prasad, the manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Jaisalmer guest house, who is accused of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Prasad was presented before the court on charges of espionage by the Rajasthan CID Intelligence.

Inspector Vinod Kumar explained the remand request, stating that the court approved a two-day police custody for the investigation. Prasad allegedly engaged with Pakistani intelligence operatives via social media, exchanging sensitive military information for financial incentives. He is suspected of transmitting data on military installations and personnel.

The police noted that Prasad, a resident of Palyun, Almora in Uttarakhand, exploited his position to pass confidential details to Pakistan handlers. Authorities affirm that the case underscores the need for vigilance amid ongoing espionage threats. Prasad's arrest under the Official Secrets Act 1923 reflects concerns about subversive activities aimed at national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)