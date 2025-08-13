Left Menu

March Against Menace: Mizoram Rallies for a Drug-Free Future

Over 600 students participated in the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan rally in Aizawl, aimed at tackling drug abuse. Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the dangers of drugs due to Mizoram's proximity to the Golden Triangle. The rally concluded with a pledge against drugs and a call for community vigilance.

In Aizawl, more than 600 students gathered for a rally on Wednesday under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aimed at addressing the drug menace. Participants began their march from Chanmari and Sikulpuikawn, converging at Lammual for a concluding rally.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who flagged off the procession from Chanmari, actively participated in the march. Addressing the closing ceremony, he highlighted Mizoram's vulnerability to drug proliferation due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle and existing transit routes. The Chief Minister urged students to abstain from drugs and called on the community to ostracize and prosecute drug peddlers, emphasizing, 'Let us unify and safeguard our nation from this scourge. Our youth must avoid drugs altogether.'

Health Minister Pi Lalrinpuii and Excise and Narcotics Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar also addressed the crowd. Miss Grand India runners-up Miss Vanlalnuntluangi led the participants in a pledge against drug use. The previous day, the Chief Minister launched the Intensified IEC Campaign on HIV in Aizawl, stressing prevention through informed awareness. Despite high awareness levels, Mizoram remains burdened by HIV/AIDS, necessitating renewed efforts in education and prevention strategies.

